Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 847 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.