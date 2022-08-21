Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 898 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

