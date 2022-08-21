Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

