Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $54.44 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $107.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.03.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.9742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95.

In other Logitech International news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

