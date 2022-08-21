Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 618.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $272,000. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

RHS stock opened at $175.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $153.08 and a 52 week high of $182.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

