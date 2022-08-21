Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 242.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. Barclays cut their price target on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.7 %

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $90.33 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average is $91.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.