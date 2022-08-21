Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 22,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.