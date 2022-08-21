Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DKNG stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
