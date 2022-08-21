Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,474 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBW. City Holding Co. raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 5.6 %

PBW opened at $57.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.73. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $96.48.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.