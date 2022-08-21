Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,570 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.25. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

