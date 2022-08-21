Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 180 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $319.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.89 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.