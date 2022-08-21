Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 256 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 985.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

