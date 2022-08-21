Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 420 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

CINF opened at $103.88 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $93.41 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $121.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

