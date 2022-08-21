Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 60,380 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,380 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $45.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $42.76 and a 1 year high of $58.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend
