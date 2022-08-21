Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 68 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in STERIS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $209.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.71. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $192.40 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

