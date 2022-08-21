Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,911,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,288,000 after acquiring an additional 209,160 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,088,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,407,000 after acquiring an additional 230,004 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,226,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,531,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,945,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 180,333 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $35.63.

