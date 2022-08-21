Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Stake Decreased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,583 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 154.3% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 230.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

BATS NUSC opened at $37.42 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79.

