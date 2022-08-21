Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,661 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Omnicell by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OMCL opened at $107.07 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $103.62 and a one year high of $187.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.40.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.