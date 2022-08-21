Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCRX. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.85. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $70,575.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,981 shares of company stock worth $3,336,947 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

