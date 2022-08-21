Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,942 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the period. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens cut Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,675,845.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 80.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

See Also

