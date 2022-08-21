Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 1,480 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

