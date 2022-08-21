Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 23,236.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Premier by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,876,000 after purchasing an additional 134,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,324,000 after purchasing an additional 241,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Premier by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 88,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Premier by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,884,000 after purchasing an additional 428,988 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Premier stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

