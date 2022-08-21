Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 167,238 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,238 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $16,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Snap by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Snap by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Snap by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,980.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,242,001 shares of company stock worth $13,455,969.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.56 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

