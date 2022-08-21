Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,578 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $15,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.29 per share, with a total value of $50,803.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,872.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $80.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.97. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.99%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

