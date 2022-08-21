Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $15,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 553,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,415,000 after acquiring an additional 126,131 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 365,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,752,000 after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $155.42 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $117.45 and a 52-week high of $165.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 99.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,808,823 shares in the company, valued at $535,253,896.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J&J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $217,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $2,810,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

