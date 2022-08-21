Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.44 Million Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $15,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

