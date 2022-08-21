Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.01 Million Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,083 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $17,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Avient by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 42,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its stake in Avient by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Avient by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Avient by 8.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Avient by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Avient Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.