Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 938,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $17,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Signify Health by 293.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Signify Health by 349.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGFY. Barclays increased their target price on Signify Health to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Signify Health to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Signify Health from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of SGFY opened at $21.20 on Friday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $27.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.57 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

