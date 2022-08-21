Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $15,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,636,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,549,000 after purchasing an additional 113,493 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $105,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $56,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,457.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $105,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $688,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.6 %

FIBK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.96. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

