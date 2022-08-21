Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,608 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $17,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $74.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $1,009,090.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,824,653.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $1,009,090.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,908 shares in the company, valued at $30,824,653.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,072. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

