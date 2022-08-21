Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 190,462 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 190,462 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $16,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $2,547,685.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,681.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $2,547,685.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,681.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 250,996 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $2,587,768.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,865.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

