Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $16,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $171.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.01. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.