Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $16,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Qorvo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Qorvo by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,256,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Qorvo by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Qorvo by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $103.70 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.16 and a fifty-two week high of $192.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,506 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

