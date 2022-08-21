Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 17.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 789.8% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 74,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after buying an additional 66,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $135.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.37. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,408 shares of company stock worth $40,110,029 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

