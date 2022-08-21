Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,506,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,583,000 after acquiring an additional 38,994 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,408 shares of company stock worth $40,110,029. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $135.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.