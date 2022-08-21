R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $121,168.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,578.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $10,266,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCM. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

R1 RCM stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

