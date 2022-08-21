Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,695 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rambus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,834,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,086,000 after acquiring an additional 104,072 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Rambus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,075,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,377,000 after buying an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61,451 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,030,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after buying an additional 167,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.66 and a beta of 1.22. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $33.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

