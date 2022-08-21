Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Stake Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 635,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RWT. StockNews.com lowered Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Redwood Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $8.22 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $988.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Redwood Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.