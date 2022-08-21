Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sabre were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $1,352,000.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of SABRP opened at $94.36 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.72.

Sabre Announces Dividend

About Sabre

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

