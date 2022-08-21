Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 75,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,171,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 284,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $445.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

