SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $339,836,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SBA Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $344.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.60. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.93%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,152 shares of company stock valued at $29,512,752 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.67.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

