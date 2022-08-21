Swiss National Bank Acquires 8,800 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,163,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,648,000 after buying an additional 338,655 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 98,601 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after buying an additional 94,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 432,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after buying an additional 75,991 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $59.64 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,814 shares of company stock worth $2,022,068 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.