Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cactus were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,123,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,849,000 after buying an additional 20,895 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,401,000 after purchasing an additional 383,043 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cactus by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other Cactus news, VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,101.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $30,388,637.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,101.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,144,672 shares of company stock valued at $61,691,181. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus Trading Down 2.4 %

WHD opened at $40.73 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

