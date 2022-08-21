Swiss National Bank Buys 11,700 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $56.39.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $290,912.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $290,912.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,254.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,489 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

