Swiss National Bank Buys 5,800 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,137 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOH. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $79.83.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

