Swiss National Bank Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,907,000 after buying an additional 307,051 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Brink’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In other news, EVP Simon Davis bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,342.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of BCO opened at $57.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.29. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $80.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

