Swiss National Bank Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Under Armour by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Under Armour by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Under Armour by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Under Armour by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

