Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -398.09 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

