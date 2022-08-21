Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,876,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 62.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Shares of SYY opened at $86.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average is $83.79. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

