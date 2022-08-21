Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,517 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.32.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $127.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.